BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $12.90 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

