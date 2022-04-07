BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MHD opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.