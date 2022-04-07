BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
MHD opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
