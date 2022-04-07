BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

