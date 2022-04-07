BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BHV opened at $17.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

