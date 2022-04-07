Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $44.50

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

