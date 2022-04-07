Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,872,886 shares.The stock last traded at $52.99 and had previously closed at $52.55.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.