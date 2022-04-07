Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

