IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO William E. Welch Sells 42,035 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 42,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $157,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IRNT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

IRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

