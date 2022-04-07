Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 181 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,659,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $12,642,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $528.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

