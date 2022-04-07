Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,772 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

