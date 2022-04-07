Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -2.61.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.