Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,824 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of SIGA Technologies worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

