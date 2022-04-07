Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,577 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2,137.14, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

