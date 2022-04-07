EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.83. EngageSmart shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 2,348 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EngageSmart by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 249,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EngageSmart by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in EngageSmart by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 298,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 148,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in EngageSmart by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 529,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

