BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Hits $49.01 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.47 or 0.07431556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.11 or 0.99841714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051588 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

