BOSAGORA (BOA) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $33.35 million and $1.21 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00104804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

