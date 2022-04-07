Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.37 Million in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSE ZWS opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

