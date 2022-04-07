First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

