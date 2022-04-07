Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OI stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.