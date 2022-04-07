Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

