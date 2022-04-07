Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

