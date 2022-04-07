Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

