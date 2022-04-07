Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.