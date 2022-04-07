Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after buying an additional 579,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.