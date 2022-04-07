Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.