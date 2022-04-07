Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 57.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.