Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

