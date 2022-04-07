Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $173.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

