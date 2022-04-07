Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

