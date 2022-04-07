Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Acquires 129 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.68 per share, with a total value of $12,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ED stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
