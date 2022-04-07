Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund Acquires 129 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.68 per share, with a total value of $12,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

