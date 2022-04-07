JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.