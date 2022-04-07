JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $75.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.
NYSE:MET opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
