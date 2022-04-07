DDKoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,689.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $250,783.42 and approximately $8,689.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00243380 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007736 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005744 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005164 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

