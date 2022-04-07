Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.