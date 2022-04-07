Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

