Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

NYSE BX opened at $118.24 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,472,171 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

