YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.