Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $31.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of MNRL opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

