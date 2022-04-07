Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $140.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $140.91 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.