CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

