CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $195.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

