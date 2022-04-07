Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

