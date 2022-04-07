BTIG Research Trims Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Target Price to $7.00

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 190.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 12.47. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

