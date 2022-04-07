ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Nir Keren Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZI opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,274,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

