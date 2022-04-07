Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $125.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.