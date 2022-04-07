Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.