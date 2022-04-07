Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.07 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

