Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock worth $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

