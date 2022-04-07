Bessemer Group Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8,610.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

