Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $90,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

