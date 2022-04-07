Bessemer Group Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

